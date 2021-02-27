Henrico police respond to fatal pedestrian hit and run on Greenwood Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A hit-and-run accident on Greenwood Road killed one person Saturday morning, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henrico Police Crash Team said their preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was traveling northwest on Greenwood Road when it struck the victim.

Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The department did not give any information about the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.