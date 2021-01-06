Henrico Police respond to incident involving man with weapon on Old Courtney Road

Henrico Weapon incident. (Photo: Henrico County Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police responded to an incident involving a male with a weapon on Old Courtney Road this afternoon.

At 12:56 p.m., police responded to the 10000 block of Old Courtney Road near Route 33. At this time, Rt. 33 is closed in both directions between Crossridge Glen Way and Warren Road.

Bystanders are asked to avoid the area.

