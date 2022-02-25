HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department responded to a possible robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center on the 400 block of North Ridge Road around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police remain at the scene and have detained one male suspect as they investigate the incident.

Officials said area residents and businesses are able to resume normal activities.

Anyone with information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.