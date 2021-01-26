Henrico Police search for suspect in W. Broad Street robbery

Henrico Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a drive-thru on W. Broad Street. (Photos: Henrico County Police Division)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened Monday, Jan. 25 on W. Broad Street.

According to a Tuesday release, police responded to the 4900 block of W. Broad Street at 4:15 p.m., where the suspect reportedly knocked down a store employee, stole money, and ran off.

In the moments leading up to the robbery, officials say employees were working in a drive-thru and a male was standing nearby. According to police, the male gradually walked closer to the store employees and demanded money, while indicating that he had a weapon.

(Photos: Henrico County Police Division)

Police did not confirm the exact location of the robbery, however, surveillance photos appear to show a Chick-fil-A employee working at the drive-thru.

The suspect was last seen running toward 50th Street, and then across W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn Drive.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, measuring between 5’10” and 6’0″ and weighing 190 to 210 lbs. According to a release, he was last seen wearing a black jacket with faux leather sleeves, light-colored blue jeans, and red basketball shoes.

Anyone who witnessed this crime, whether at the drive-thru or a driver in the area, is asked to contact Detective Tuzzo at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.