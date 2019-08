HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for a woman the department says is accused of shoplifting.

Anjelica Renee Williams is wanted in connection to multiple thefts.

She stands 5-feet-5-inches and weighs 132 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation, or Williams’ whereabouts should contact police at (804) 780-1000.