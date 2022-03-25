HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officers are looking for a man who robbed a bank and escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of money Thursday afternoon.

At 4:33 p.m. the robber entered a bank in the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue, demanded money and indicated he was armed. After obtaining the cash from the bank, he ran away on foot.

The robber is described as an around 40-year-old, Black male, 5’9″, with a thin build. He was wearing a white North Face jacket, a white face mask, a black hat, black pants, black shoes, and square-framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Paul at 804-501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.