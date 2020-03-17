Henrico Police searching for armed robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are searching for a man who robbed area business at gunpoint last Friday.

According to police, the man went into a business located in the 9100 block of West Broad Street on March 13 around 11 p.m. and robbed the place at gunpoint. Police said he took cash from the safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.

