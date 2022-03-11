HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects of a catalytic converter theft that took place on New Market Road.

According to Henrico Police, on Saturday, Feb. 26, two suspects in a white Dodge Charger with blue stripes stole catalytic converted from cars parked outside of two businesses on the 1900 block of New Market Road in Eastern Henrico.

The Charger has what appears to be a distinct dent on the passenger side door and one of the suspects was dressed in black sweat pants, a black jacket and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.