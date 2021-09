HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for a group of suspects responsible for stealing multiple ATVs and a 2015 Ford Explorer from a home in Sandston.

According to police, the theft took place between late at night on Sept. 3 and the early morning hours of Sept. 4.

The group was caught on camera taking the SUV and ATVs.

Anyone with information can call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.