Henrico police searching for man suspected of robbing dog daycare, stealing vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a robbing a dog daycare and stealing one of the employee’s cars.

He is suspected of stealing cash as well as the vehicle.

Police say that they were called to the business in the 4900 block of West Marshall at 7:39 p.m. on March 3.

The suspect has been identified as a white male he has been seen wearing dark pants, a gray shirt and red hate and face covering. He was also spotted wearing a red shirt, camo pants, a blue medical mask and hate with a yellow stripe and purple stripe. HCPD says he changed clothes after robbing the dog daycare.

Police ask that anyone aware of his location or identity contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip.”