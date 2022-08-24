HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, security cameras at a business in the 11800 block of West Broad Street which is Short Pump Town Center mall, captured two women who entered the store around 6:37 p.m. according to an announcement from the Henrico Police Department.

Security cameras showed the women entered the fitting room of the store with multiple items of clothing and then exited the store roughly 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks, a press release said.

Image courtesy of the Henrico Police Department

Then on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Henrico Police responded to a store at the 11800 block of West Broad Street which is Short Pump Town Center mall, for a report of prior shoplifting.

The person who reported the incident told police that as they were reviewing security footage for an unrelated issue, a prior shoplifting incident was observed on camera.

Security footage showed on Sunday, Aug. 21, two women were seen entering the store at approximately 4:10 p.m. The women selected several items, putting them in a cart. About 30 minutes later, both suspects walked out of the business with the merchandise without paying.

Image courtesy of the Henrico Police Department

A press release stated one of the women involved in the Aug. 21 incident also appears to be one of the same suspects in the Aug. 18 incident. Henrico Police say in both incidents, several thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.

Image courtesy of the Henrico Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information about the people shown in the incidents to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000