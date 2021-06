HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on Thorncroft Drive in Henrico County on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. Officials found the victim outdoors and quickly took them to the hospital. Police were unable to state if the victim is expected to recover or not.

They are still searching for a suspect. Police suspect that one person was responsible for the shooting.