Henrico police searching for two gas station robbery suspects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station on Williamsburg Road.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road on May 6 after a gas station was robbed. Employees told officers that two men entered the store armed with handguns and stole cash.

One of the robbers stole money from a customer and the other got bills from the cash register.

Police describe one suspect as a thin black male who is around 6-feet tall. He was seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

The other suspect is described as thin black male who is around 5-feet tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white pants, and black and white sneakers.

Henrico Police ask that anyone with information about the robbery call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.