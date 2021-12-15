Henrico Police seeking armed robbery suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 Tuesday morning, a man walked into a business on the 1500 block of Darbytown Road armed with two handguns. The man demanded money from the clerk before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male with black clothes, a black mask, black gloves and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Detective Hernandez at (804) 501-5259 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.