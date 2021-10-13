Henrico police use surveillance footage to find shooting suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing 51-year-old Hassan Dixon.

According to police, they brought 25-year-old Deontre L. Maryland into custody on Wednesday. He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 2nd-degree murder. Maryland will be held without bond.

Police said they were making patrols today and were able to use surveillance footage to identify Maryland. They then took him into custody without incident.

Maryland’s arrest was made in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Laburnum Ave around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dixon was in a sedan on Tuesday night when another adult man arrived on a bike. The two had an interaction that resulted in shots being fired into Dixon’s vehicle, Henrico police said in a release Wednesday.

Dixon left the scene and drove himself to Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.