Henrico Police: Wistar Village shooting victim identified

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police announced Thursday morning that the victim of the Tuesday afternoon homicide on Wistar Village Drive has been identified.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Henrico Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Wistar Village Apartments in Dumbarton.

Once there, officers found Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. HPD pronounced Sweat dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.