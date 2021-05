RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on the 4300 block of Laburnum Ave.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 4300 Block S LABURNUM AVE. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 7, 2021

Officers found a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD said there is no suspect at this time and the scene is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico police or crime stoppers at (804)-501-5000.