HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Trooper and the VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) helped a Henrico shooting victim after a driver pulled over on I-64 and requested assistance for their passenger.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday a Virginia State Trooper was helping a driver having car trouble along I-64 westbound on the Shockoe Valley Bridge near mm 191. Police said a second driver pulled up, and asked for assistance for their injured passenger, who had been shot.

The state trooper and VDOTSSP gave aid to the victim while emergency crews responded, and according to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Henrico Police said it is in the early stages of the shooting investigation, and are working on gathering information on what happened before 4 p.m.

Traffic along I-64 west was merged to a single left lane while police collected evidence. All lanes were later reopened.

Detectives want to hear from those in the community with information about this incident,

spaning from eastern Henrico County to the city-county line. All tips may be anonymous by either

using P3Tips.com on your smartphone or by calling 804-780-1000. Anyone with information can

also contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323.