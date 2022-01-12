Henrico student arrested after bringing gun to Varina High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they have arrested a student from Varina High School who brought a gun onto school grounds.

At 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, the department said it was alerted that officials at the high school received an anonymous report that a student had a gun in his car on school property.

Henrico County Public Schools officials and School Resource Officers worked together to investigate the tip. They quickly recovered the weapon from a student’s vehicle which was on school grounds.

“While there is no known threat to any school, these matters are not taken lightly,” HPD said in a statement.

Police said they took an underage boy into custody and charged him with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm. He was taken to Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

