Henrico suspect arrested, charged after shooting on Laburnum Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police responded to the 2300 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting just after 9 a.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and learned about a resident firing a weapon towards an adult male as he was leaving a family member’s home after an argument.

The uninjured victim called 911 and a suspect was identified and taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

William Glasgow Johnson, III., 34, was arrested, according to Henrico Police. He is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and brandishing a gun.

Police seized a gun from the property.