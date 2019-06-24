1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Henrico teen charged in Richmond murder, robbery; 2 other suspects wanted

Crime

Two other suspects wanted

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old from Henrico was charged with murder after being arrested Sunday. Police are searching for two other masked suspects believed to be involved in the crime.

The juvenile, who was not identified, is believed to be connected to a homicide on Old Warwick Road that took place on June 21.

Richmond Police found Arthur Robinson III inside his home, located in the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road, with a gunshot wound. Robinson, 33, later died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maiming or killing a companion animal and animal cruelty.

Police are searching for two other masked suspects believed to be involved in the crime. The three suspects left the area after the robbery and shooting took place. They were chased by the victim’s pit bull and one of the suspects shot the dog in the chest.

The dog is expected to survive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events