Henrico teen charged in Richmond murder, robbery; 2 other suspects wanted

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old from Henrico was charged with murder after being arrested Sunday. Police are searching for two other masked suspects believed to be involved in the crime.

The juvenile, who was not identified, is believed to be connected to a homicide on Old Warwick Road that took place on June 21.

Richmond Police found Arthur Robinson III inside his home, located in the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road, with a gunshot wound. Robinson, 33, later died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maiming or killing a companion animal and animal cruelty.

Police are searching for two other masked suspects believed to be involved in the crime. The three suspects left the area after the robbery and shooting took place. They were chased by the victim’s pit bull and one of the suspects shot the dog in the chest.

The dog is expected to survive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.