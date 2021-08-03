Henrico teen surrenders in connection to R Street murder

The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting on R Street. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teen wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on R Street turned himself into police over the weekend. The 17-year-old boy from Henrico surrendered after being identified as a suspect in the shooting of 31-year-old Tyree Carroll.

According to Richmond Police, the teen surrendered himself to the Richmond Justice Center on Saturday. The juvenile faces murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Carroll was shot and killed on R Street in Richmond. Police found him outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Anyone with more information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.