RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The suspect in a Henrico triple shooting is dead after a standoff-turned-shootout with sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Tiye Washington II, who was sought by Henrico Police in connection with a triple shooting earlier this week, has died after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies turned violent.

The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed how Washington died, but at least one deputy was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

Tiye Adam Washington II. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Washington was wanted by Henrico Police after a shooting Tuesday night in Fairfield injured three, including a minor.

On Tuesday, police said they believed the shooting was a domestic incident. At the time, the victims — two women and a child — were left with life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies found Washington’s car on Wednesday but were unable to locate Washington himself until sometime later that night or early this morning.