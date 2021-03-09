Henrico woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash from July

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said they have charged a woman involved in a pedestrian crash that killed a 76-year-old woman.

Jodell Alvis, 53, of Henrico County, was charged on an indictment of reckless driving.

Henrico Police said the incident happened on July 27, 2020 at around 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Welwyn Road. They said a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway when it hit the victim.

Lucy Le, 76, of Henrico County was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events