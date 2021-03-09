Henrico woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash from July

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said they have charged a woman involved in a pedestrian crash that killed a 76-year-old woman.

Jodell Alvis, 53, of Henrico County, was charged on an indictment of reckless driving.

Henrico Police said the incident happened on July 27, 2020 at around 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Welwyn Road. They said a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway when it hit the victim.

Lucy Le, 76, of Henrico County was taken to the hospital where she later died.