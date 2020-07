Investigators said a vehicle traveling south on E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road on Dec. 27, 2019, struck a woman, later identified as 89-year-old Rosa Brown, who was walking on the road’s shoulder. (photo taken by 8News at the scene)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Thursday that a Henrico woman has been charged in a hit-and-run from 2019 that killed an 89-year-old woman.

Investigators said a vehicle traveling south on E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road on Dec. 27, 2019, struck a woman, later identified as 89-year-old Rosa Brown, who was walking on the road’s shoulder.

Jessica Belfield, 32, turned herself in to authorities and has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Henrico police.