Henrico woman pleads guilty to directing laser pointer at police plane

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a period of unrest in the area around the Robert E. Lee monument a woman was arrested for aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft.
The plane operated by the Metropolitan Aviation Unit was conducting an aerial surveillance during unrest in the city. That is when court documents say 33-year-old Amanda Robinson of Henrico County pointed her laser pointer at a plane flying above. The laser pointer interrupted the pilot’s vision twice.
Police onboard the plan used a camera to identify Robinson as the person with the laser pointer and then made police units on the ground aware of her location.
She was detained at the circle around the Robert E. Lee monument and police say they found a green laser pointer in her posession.
According to United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Robinson was tried in court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to using the laser pointer. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2021. The crime carries a maximum sentencing of five years.
