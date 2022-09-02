FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Herndon Police Department has released a sketch of a man who the Fairfax County Police Department says could be connected to several assault incidents along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in the county.

According to Herndon Police, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, a woman was walking on the trail near Ferndale Avenue when a man exposed himself to her before running off down the trail.

Photo: Herndon Police

The Fairfax County Police Department says it is working to determine if the same man is involved with several similar incidents along the trail over the last few weeks, including one that happened on the same day.

According to Fairfax Police, at around 8:12 a.m. on Aug. 26, a woman walking on the trail near the Reston Town Center was grabbed from behind by a Hispanic man with an athletic build wearing no pants, a headband and a yellow exercise vest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Herndon Police at 703-435-6846.