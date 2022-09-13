RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 15-year-old girl was shot dead in Gilpin Court around 7:30 p.m. last night.

Richmond Police and Mayor Levar Stoney said the young girl was walking to the store with friends when she got caught in between two groups that were shooting at each other.

Investigators were at the scene last night gathering forensic evidence and talking to people in the area to get more information about what happened.

Officers found the young girl unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound at the corner of North 1st Street and Federal Street.

Family and others were at the scene last night, with their arms around one another, grieving the loss of the young child.

Chief Gerald Smith said the shooting is an indication that police need to concentrate heavily on gun violence because he said this is what happens when they don’t pay attention.

He said he spoke to the father of the 15-year-old girl after the shooting.

“We’re going to get him. It’s just that plain and simple. I told him that that’s our goal. And we’re going to get him as quickly as we can,” Smith said. “He’s numb right now, like any father would be. I’d hate to be in his shoes. I could not understand the pain that he could be facing and that he’s going to be facing.”

The Medical Examiner will release the official cause and manner of death of the young girl.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes, Detective P. Ripley, at 804-646-0423.