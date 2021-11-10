High school teacher in Stafford arrested for having inappropriate relationship with a minor out of state

Marcus Salley booking photo

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County high school teacher is in custody and facing charges in Fredericksburg following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Marcus Salley, 33, of Fredericksburg has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and solicitation to possess child pornography. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off that a high school teacher, later identified as Salley, was having relations with a minor. A school resource officer investigated and found that Salley was having an online relationship with a juvenile who lives in another state.

The case was turned over to the Fredericksburg Police Department after the investigation found Salley’s actions took place in Fredericksburg.

