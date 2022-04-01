LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, a suspect vehicle took Louisa County Sheriff Deputies all the way to the border of Hanover in a high-speed pursuit.

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of CCC Road.

The witness who called in reported that two suspects had come to the residence and after shooting into the home, left in a blue Chevrolet Camaro. The caller also reported that one person had been shot.

Upon arrival, police made contact with an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before being transported to UVA Hospital.

A deputy sheriff, on their way to the scene, observed a vehicle matching the caller’s description, leaving the area. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through several roadways leading to the Town of Mineral and back onto Route 33 toward Hanover County.

Police formed a perimeter around the area of pursuit and contacted Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, passed several cars on double solid lines and ran off the roadway at several locations. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle on Route 33 in the area of Bethany Church Road.

In consideration of public safety, deputies decided to call off the pursuit.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office reported the vehicle did not enter their county, so a search was made in the area. The vehicle was found in a cul-de-sac off of Windy Knight Road, in Montpelier, Va.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

24-year-old Erann Ohse, of Fredericksburg, was charged with three felony charges:

18.2-51 – Maliciously shooting, with intent to maim, disfigure or kill.

18.2-279 – Malicious discharge of a firearm within an occupied building.

18.2-53.1 – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Andre Poindexter, 25, also of Fredericksburg, was charged with:

18.2-279/18.2-18 – Malicious discharge of a firearm within an occupied building (Principal in the 2nd Degree).

18.2-53/18.2-18 – Unlawfully shooting in the commission of a felony (Principal in the 2nd Degree).

18.2-51/18.2-18 – Maliciously shooting, with intent to maim, disfigure or kill (Principal in the 2nd Degree).

Felony elusion.

Three counts of reckless driving.

Two counts of failure to stop at a red light or stop sign.

Reckless driving by speed over 85 miles per hour.

“Our Louisa Deputies did a terrific job in responding quickly to assist the victim of this violent act to ensure their safety,” Louisa County Sheriff Donnie Lowe said. “While other deputies reacted professionally and with due regard to public safety, ending the pursuit. These deputies were able to develop a perimeter with the assistance of other LCSO deputies and members of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Then while checking the area inside the perimeter and locating the suspect’s vehicle were able to bring this tragic incident to a safe conclusion. Great job LCSO deputies.”