SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A high-speed pursuit through Spotsylvania County led to an arrest after the suspected driver crashed at an intersection and attempted to escape on foot.

Dominique Karon McMillian, a 32-year-old Spotsylvania resident was arrested for felony eluding, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, driving without a license, entering the property of another for purpose of damaging it and two counts of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Dominique McMillian (Courtesy of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, at 9:45 a.m. on May 4, Deputy Steven Simmons was observing traffic on Cherry Road near Old Plank Road when he clocked a 2017 Nissan sedan speeding at 95 miles per hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

Simmons attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver — now identified as McMillian — failed to stop. Instead, McMillian fled at excessive speeds eastbound on Plank Road leading Simmons to give chase.

The pursuit continued for approximately half a mile before McMillian crashed into a stopped vehicle at a traffic intersection at Plank Road and Rutherford Drive.

McMillian then attempted to run away on foot, breaking into a nearby house as part of his escape.

Spotsylvania County deputies successfully located McMillian after he surrendered due to a severe lower leg injury. Deputies administered first aid until medical assistance arrived.

Two firearms were recovered from McMillian’s vehicle.

The sole occupant of the vehicle that was struck by McMillian was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

McMillian was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He will be held under no bond pending his release at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

First responders gather at the traffic intersection where the pursuit came to an end (Courtesy of Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 800-928-5822 or anonymously call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822.