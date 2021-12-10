Highland Park homicide victim identified

Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.(Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a Highland Park homicide in early December.

On Dec. 2 around 11 a.m., Richmond police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of Third Ave in Highland Park.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 31-year-old Naquan Fuller outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is asking for anyone with information on Fuller to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.