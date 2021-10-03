Highland Park shooting leaves one dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting early Sunday morning left one dead in Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood, according to police.

At around 5:11 a.m., the Richmond Police Department received a call for a shooting on the 1100 block of Cypress Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there.

If you have any information, call Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.