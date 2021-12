RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Hillside Court in Southside Richmond this morning.

Around 8:27 a.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue and found a male victim dead with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still active.





Photos: Howie Williams/WRIC

Weeks ago, on November 26, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Hillside Court.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further information once it is available.