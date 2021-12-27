Hold onto your horses: Fluvanna Sheriff impounds 42 cattle, 7 horses

FLUVANNA, Va. (WRIC) — It was quite the roundup for the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, on Monday deputies took nearly 50 animals from a farm in the Winnsville area.

The sheriff’s office had issued over 50 summonses to the owner over the past year for allowing his livestock to run “at large” over the surrounding area. They finally confiscated 42 head of cattle and 7 horses Monday in an attempt to address the situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been three car accidents in the area over the past month alone involving cattle.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and animal abuse and neglect charges may be filed.