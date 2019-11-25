Home with people inside shot up overnight in Prince George

1  of  2
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police are investigating after an occupied home was shot up overnight.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Nimitz Place for reports of shots fired at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

An unknown number of bullets struck the home while residents were inside, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

