Homicide in Henrico: Suspect identified in yesterday’s East End Death Investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department announced they have identified and arrested the suspect of a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon..

Police said they responded to a firearm violation at 2:09 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at the 5000 block of Miller Lane. When they arrived, they found the dead body of Joseph Baldwin, 22.

After a Death Investigation, which included an examination of the body, it was determined Baldwin was the victim of a homicide.

Police say Lyanna Chun, 20, is the suspect. She has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The department said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time and this is an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: