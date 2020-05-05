Homicide in Henrico: Suspect identified in yesterday’s East End Death Investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department announced they have identified and arrested the suspect of a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon..
Police said they responded to a firearm violation at 2:09 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at the 5000 block of Miller Lane. When they arrived, they found the dead body of Joseph Baldwin, 22.
After a Death Investigation, which included an examination of the body, it was determined Baldwin was the victim of a homicide.
Police say Lyanna Chun, 20, is the suspect. She has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The department said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time and this is an active investigation.
