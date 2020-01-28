Homicide investigation opened after Hopewell man found dead on street

Police identified the 25-year-old victim who was found on the street on Monday morning with head trauma. The medical examiner has classified the death a homicide.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police said that a Hopewell man found dead Monday morning on the street with head trauma was murdered.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Blackstone Avenue at around 8:30 on Jan. 27 for reports of a person in the roadway in need of medical assistance. Police located an unresponsive adult male with apparent head trauma at the scene, who was then pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner classified the death of the victim, identified on Tuesday as 25-year-old Trayvon L. Evans, as a homicide, prompting an investigation from authorities.

The man who said he found Evans’ body on Monday, Hopewell resident Darren Fenceroy, told 8News that the whole experience was shocking and disturbing for him.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app

