Homicide investigation underway after Hopewell man killed

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man who died at the hospital Friday after a shooting in Hopewell.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Street at 4:28 p.m. on Nov. 15 for reports of an individual who was shot. Police located a victim, later identified as Earl Thomas Osborne, who was taken John Randolph Medical Center for treatment.

Osborne, a 35-year-old from the City of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hopewell police said. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

A homicide investigation is underway following the deadly shooting.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed any activity in the area of the CN & Y Corner Store, 2223 Atlantic Street or been in the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

