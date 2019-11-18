Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Richmond’s southside Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway. Richmond Police received a call just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police say the man was found dead in the middle of the street.

At this time, there’s no other information about the deadly shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.