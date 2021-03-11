Homicide investigation underway on Nine Mile Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was found dead in the 1000 block of W Nine Mile Road on Thursday afternoon. The Henrico Police Department is now investigating her death as a homicide.

A tweet from police says they were called to scene around 2:30 p.m. for a suspicious situation. Once on the scene police found the adult female. She died at the scene.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as officers investigate the situation. Police have closed the right lane of Nine Mile Road near Longstreet Avenue.

Information can be reported to police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.