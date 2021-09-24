Homicide suspect arrested in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department arrested a man suspected of killing Avery Taylor on Aug. 1.

Police brought Jamar Street into custody and charged him with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Street was spotted at a residence on Terrace Avenue on Friday. Police then executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Street. During the arrest, officers confiscated a stolen gun, a second gun, cash and a half kilogram of cocaine.

He is being held without bond and may face additional charges.