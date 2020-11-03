Homicide victims found by family member in Henrico over the weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two individuals were found dead by a relative checking on them at home on Saturday.

Henrico police officers were called to the 2500 block of Wistar Street around 10:45 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Henrico residents 33-year-old Tammy Lynn Johnson and 46-year-old Damel Johnson.

Police say early stages of the investigating suggest the incident is domestic-related. Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime may call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

