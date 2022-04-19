HOPEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The “armed and dangerous” man suspected of murdering a Hopewell resident was taken into custody by police Tuesday evening.

Police suspect 49-year-old Demonte Kyrek Jones shot and killed Willie Studivant at a Hopewell gas station on Sunday, April 3. The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force offered up to $2,000 for information that lead to his arrest.

Jones was was taken into custody at 7:30 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

He was wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in public.

Jones is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Demonte Kyrek Jones, 25, is the man suspected of shooting and killing Willie Studivant. (Photo: Hopewell Police Department)

The Hopewell Police Department requests that any person(s) who may have any information

to provide, to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at

804-541-2284.