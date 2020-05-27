Hopewell man arrested in connection with sexual assault of teenager, firing shots into her home

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police said Tuesday that a shooting suspect is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager hours earlier.

Authorities say Jameel D. Butts, 26, shot into a home on Trenton Street just before 4 a.m. and ran away shortly after that. No one was struck. The homeowner’s daughter, who, according to charges, is between 13 and 15 years old, reported an alleged sexual assault by Butts “at another location within the city prior to the shooting,” police said.

Butts was later arrested without incident on Steward Avenue around 6:45 Tuesday evening.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits and committing an act of sexual abuse, with any child 13 years of age or older but under 15 years of age.

