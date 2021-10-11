Hopewell man charged after stabbing his child during an argument

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell father is facing a charge of malicious wounding after stabbing his daughter early Monday morning.

Officers responded to John Randolph Medical Center at 4 a.m. on Monday morning for a report of a stabbing victim with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the girl was stabbed by Darrell Jones Jr. during an argument.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, contact Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Anonymous tips can be made using the P3 app.

