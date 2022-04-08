HOPEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell woman was abducted and assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and driven throughout Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County.

The man has since been identified by police as Ralph Pemberton Jr.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, police said Pemberton abducted the victim and prevented her from contacting family, friends or police as he continuously assaulted her.

When he finally pulled his vehicle over in Chesterfield County, the woman was able to jump out and escape.

Pemberton is wanted out of Hopewell for abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and violating a protective order. He is also wanted out of Chesterfield for kidnapping, robbery and assault as well as having an existing warrant from the Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

According to the Virginia Judiciary website, a “Ralph Elder Pemberton Jr.” has multiple cases in his criminal history; including two assault and battery cases from 2021 and an abduct by force/intimidation case from June 2020.

Pemberton is described as a 57-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes. His stature is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build.

Ralph Pemberton Jr., 57-years-old, 5’11”, 180 lbs. (Courtesy of Hopewell Police Department)

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case or possible whereabouts of Pemberton is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 for an anonymous tip.