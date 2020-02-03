Hopewell Police announce arrests in armed robbery, homicide cases

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police say an armed robbery arrest has led to additional arrests in relation to a January homicide.

Police responded to the 1200 block of City Point Road on Jan, 26. Investigation revealed that four people were involved in the robbery of two suspects.

Police say Matthew Walker, 18 and Chancellor Roads, 20, were arrested in connection with the armed robbery case on City Point Road. Two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, who police say were linked to the robbery were also arrested. All four were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

After investigating, police charged the two juveniles in the death of Trayvon Evans that occurred on Jan. 27. on Blackston Avenue. The two face additional charges of second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

