Hopewell Police arrest man for multiple shootings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has arrested one man in connection with two shootings that happened in the city on Wednesday. Raphael A. Gholson, 30, has been arrested for shootings in the 2300 block of Wakefield Street and 1600 block of Huntington Court.

The U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Gholson around 3 p.m. on Friday in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The police department and our citizens have to work together to end the senseless violence in our city, we are in this together.” said Chief Kamran Afzal.

The investigation into the shootings in Hopewell on Wednesday is ongoing and information can be reported to Hopewell Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips can be made to the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

There were at least three shootings in Hopewell on Wednesday. In the shooting on Wakefield Street there was one man injured and two people were shot in the leg on Huntington Court.

The other shooting occurred on the 2300 block of Maclin Circle, no one was injured but a residence was damaged by multiple shots.