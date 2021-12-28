Hopewell police arrest man linked to Christmas Day shooting on Davis Lane

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said they have arrested a 21-year-old man for murder after a Christmas Day shooting.

At about 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, police said they responded to the 1700 block of Davis Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ishmael Simmons, 35, dead in a home.

Witnesses told HPD there was an argument between Simmons and an unidentified third party which ended in gunfire. The witness fled the residence with their children and placed a call to the police.

Officers developed leads throughout the holiday weekend which eventually led them to Armani Maxwell Myrick, 21, of Petersburg.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said they located Myrick in Northern Virginia on Dec. 28, three days after the initial shooting.

Myrick was arrested charged with murder, breaking and entering and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also facing multiple other firearms charges, according to officials.

The Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit said they will continue to investigate this

homicide case, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant at 804-541-228.